WATCH Putin Try Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle

Putin hit three out of five targets firing from the SVCh-308, a new semi-automatic rifle first unveiled at the Army-2017 military-technical forum last year.
Kalashnikov has high hopes for the new compact rifle, also known as the Chukavin's sniper rifle, seeing it a potential successor to the legendary Dragunov sniper rifle design. The company has plans to produce the SVCh-308 in two calibers, the Russian standard 7.62x54 and the NATO standard 7.62x51 (.308 Winchester) cartridges, the latter intended for the foreign market.
During his visit, Putin was also took a look at other Kalashnikov projects, including the 'Stena' crowd control vehicle, the Astes armored vehicle, electric vehicles, snowmobiles, buggies, drones, and watercraft.
