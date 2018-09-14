Register
03:13 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish forces and members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at the al Baza'a village on the outskirts of al-Bab town in Syria

    Turkey Amasses Forces in Idlib Ahead of Damascus Offensive

    © REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    223

    Turkey has sent convoys of troops to the province, despite its defense minister having said a military operation would drag the enclave toward disaster.

    Turkey has sent convoys of troops to reinforce its presence in Syria's province of Idlib, the only remaining terrorist stronghold in the country, according to a report by Haaretz. The reinforcements come despite Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar's recent warnings against a military solution.

    Akar said during a meeting with foreign ambassadors Wednesday that a military operation would drag the region toward a humanitarian catastrophe, Anadolu News agency reported.

    "We are working with Russia, Iran and other allies to bring peace and stability and to stop a humanitarian tragedy," Akar said, according to Anadolu.

    Haaretz cited activists of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, who reported earlier this week that a convoy of Turkish forces entered the province from the Kfar Lusin crossing in northern Idlib and then moved to some of the 12 Turkish observation points scattered throughout the province border.

    Smoke raises in the Syrian village of Kafr Ain in the southern countryside of Idlib province after an airstrike on September 7, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Anas AL-DYAB
    'Civil War in Syria Will Not End in Idlib' – Israeli Publicist
    Another monitoring group, the Central Station for Turkish Intervention, shot a video of armored vehicles and tanks driving by an Idlib road.

    Both groups claimed the convoy was headed to two different observation points. Ankara has not yet commented on the reports.

    ​The Turkish military has deployed 12 observation points that ring Idlib as a part of a de-escalation agreement reached with Russia and Iran last year, which aimed to freeze the lines of conflict, effectively making Ankara the protector of the province, Haaretz reports.

    ​In recent weeks, the Syrian government has amassed forces to the south of Idlib and recently launched a massive bombing campaign against terrorist positions. However, the bombing has died down in the last 24 hours, which some view as a sign of an upcoming ground operation.

    On September 11, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published an article in the Wall Street Journal, in which he wrote that "the world would bear responsibility" for not acting to stop the Idlib offensive and the humanitarian catastrophe that is supposed to inevitably follow the military operation.

    "All members of the international community must understand their responsibilities as the assault on Idlib looms. The consequences of inaction are immense," Erdogan said.

    The United States, in a somewhat similar fashion, issued a warning to Russia Wednesday that Moscow would "bear responsibility" for the "humanitarian crisis" that would occur if Syrian forces attacked the terrorist enclave.

    In August, Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, also claimed that a military operation in Idlib would be a "disaster, not just for the Idlib region, but a disaster in terms of Syria's future," during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

    Related:

    Any Military Operation Would be Disastrous for Idlib - Turkish Defense Minister
    Terrorist-Held Idlib the Only Excuse for Illegal US Presence in Syria – Observer
    EU Cannot Ignore to Looming Humanitarian Catastrophe in Syria’s Idlib - Juncker
    Russia Calls on OPCW Not To Allow Provocation With Chem Weapons in Idlib – Envoy
    Russian Special Envoy for Syria: Terrorists' Surrender Could Resolve Idlib Issue
    UN Chief: Idlib Must Not Be Transformed Into a 'Bloodbath'
    Tags:
    reinforcements, forces, Central Station for Turkish Intervention, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Hulusi Akar, Idlib, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok