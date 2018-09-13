Register
01:37 GMT +313 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Two AH-64E Apache

    US Army Orders Emergency Fix on Apache Chopper's Rotor Blades

    © AFP 2018 / Mandy CHENG
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Aviation units within the US Army have been conducting an emergency retrofit to AH-64E Apache helicopters since June in order to make sure that fasteners on rotor blades are not defective, it was revealed this week.

    According to Military.com, officials ordered the move after concerns sprung up earlier this year that bad weather and salt in coastal areas could cause "strap pack nuts" on rotary blades to wear out faster than normal. It was previously reported in February that technicians were inspecting choppers before and after flights.

    NATO forces in AH-64 Apache helicopters take part in Exercise Trident Juncture 2015
    © REUTERS / Paul Hanna
    India Freezes Purchase of Additional AH-64E Apache From US

    Maj. Gen. Douglas Gabram, head of the US Army's Aviation and Missile Command, told the website that officials are now installing a fail-safe collar dubbed the "mega nut" on aircrafts to prevent any issues in the future.

    News of the fastener fix comes after it was revealed in April by Defense News that the US Army had stopped accepting deliveries of the AH-64E attack helicopters from Boeing in March over their concerns.

    New shipments of the Apache choppers ultimately resumed in August. The installation of the new "mega nut" is being installed at no cost to the US government or Foreign Military Sales customers, Brig. Gen. Thomas Todd told Defense News.

    The "mega nut" is expected to be placed on all service choppers by the end of 2019. Units that tend to fly in severe, coastal environments will be the first to have the "mega nut" installed.

    Currently, only 19 percent of the service's Apache choppers have seen the latest add-on, Military.com reported.

    Related:

    US Army Sergeant Admits to Supporting Daesh in Plea Deal
    Does the Iranian Cyber Army Really Pose an Imminent Threat to US?
    Text Text, Bang Bang? Uber, NASA, US Army Working on Flying Taxis, AI Airspace
    US Army Brass Warns Against Overuse of Drones, But ‘Pandora’s Box’ Already Open
    US Senators Want Answers After +1,000 Kids Poisoned by Lead on Army Bases
    Tags:
    Apache, Apache Helicopter, AH-64E, US Army
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse