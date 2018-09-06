Two Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Held Drills in Mediterranean

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Tu-160 strategic bombers held exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers that took off from the Engels airfield successfully fulfilled the tasks of the plan for a large-scale exercise of the Russian naval and Aerospace Forces grouping in the Mediterranean," the statement said.

"The aircraft carried out a 10-hour flight over a low-level terrain in difficult weather conditions and successfully carried out simulated launches of cruise missiles on ground targets in a given area," it said.

Su-30 and Su-33 fighters that took off from the Hmeymim airbase in Syria accompanied the bombers.

"The flight of aircraft was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, without violating the borders of other states," it said.

Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces would be holding joint large-scale training exercises in the Mediterranean Sea on September 1-8.