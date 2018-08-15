Russian Military Denies Interception of Russian Su-24 Bombers Near NATO Airspace

"On August 13, 2018, four Black Sea Fleet jets, with no Su-24 bombers among them, were conducting regular training flights over the waters of the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.
"After accomplishing their mission in the assigned area, the Russian jets detected a NATO military aircraft at the distance of over 30 kilometers [about 19 miles]," the ministry added.
On Monday, the Royal Air Force said that two Eurofighter Typhoons followed six Russian Su-24 aircraft near the NATO airspace. The UK jets observed the Russian aircraft until they left the proximity to the NATO territory, the British military said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)