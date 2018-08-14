Russian Multi-Rotor Helicopter's Design Will Be Ready by End of 2018 - Source

"By the end of this year, it is planned to outline the technical characteristics and develop the design of an aircraft powered by a hybrid engine and equipped with a multi-rotor system," the source said
A hybrid engine is a combination of a traditional aircraft engine with an electric motor. This design decision aims at reducing the takeoff weight, improving the efficiency of all helicopter systems, and increasing the duration and the range of flight.
According to the source, the fixed-wing drone, dubbed K-0106, is a high-wing monoplane powered by a single turboprop in tractor configuration. The drone has a takeoff weight of up to 6.5 kilograms (over 14 pounds) and can stay in the air for up to 1.5 hours.
The multi-rotor drone, dubbed K-0107, is a quadcopter with four rotors placed on folding radial beams. The UAV has a takeoff weight of up to 5.1 kilograms (over 11 pounds) and can fly for about an hour.
Russia is currently carrying out a large-scale rearmament program, announced in 2010, to achieve a 70-percent modernization of its military hardware by 2020.
