Farnborough Show: May to Vow to Retain UK’s Leading Status in Aerospace Industry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to pledge at the opening of the Farnborough International Airshow later on Monday that the country will retain its status as a leading aerospace nation after Brexit, with the government unveiling new investments in the industry, The Telegraph reported.

"By working closely together, Government and industry have ensured we remain at the forefront of civil aviation and that our air power is second to none. Today I want us to build on that, and ensure not only that we retain our prominence, but that in an increasingly competitive industry we make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead," May is expected to say, according to The Telegraph.

The prime minister is also anticipated to dwell on the country’s Brexit strategy in a bid to dispel fears in the industry and assure that its competitiveness and jobs in the sector will remain secure.

UK Business Secretary Greg Clark, in turn, will reaffirm plans to open the country’s first spaceport in the county of Sutherland, Scotland, in the early 2020s, promising "hundreds of new jobs."

UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to disclose in greater detail plans for a UK-made fighter aircraft to replace the Eurofighter Typhoon in the next decade.

The air show will take place near London from July 16 to July 22.

The United Kingdom held the Farnborough International Airshow since the 1940s. For years, Russia has showcased its military equipment alongside civil aircraft at the event, but since 2016, Moscow has only displayed civil aircraft.

Russian state corporation Rostec said earlier in July that it would not participate in the airshow over the event organizers' discriminatory conditions regarding what the company could or could not present, in particular with regard to its military and dual-purpose technologies.