Register
15:23 GMT +316 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People wander around a life-size model of US planemaker Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II 5th generation fighter plane during the Farnborough aerospace show, in Farnborough, England

    Farnborough Show: May to Vow to Retain UK’s Leading Status in Aerospace Industry

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to pledge at the opening of the Farnborough International Airshow later on Monday that the country will retain its status as a leading aerospace nation after Brexit, with the government unveiling new investments in the industry, The Telegraph reported.

    "By working closely together, Government and industry have ensured we remain at the forefront of civil aviation and that our air power is second to none. Today I want us to build on that, and ensure not only that we retain our prominence, but that in an increasingly competitive industry we make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead," May is expected to say, according to The Telegraph.

    A Russian Su-57 multipurpose fighter jet of the fifth generation at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Russia's Rostec to Keep Annual Arms Exports at $13 Bln Despite US Sanctions
    The prime minister is also anticipated to dwell on the country’s Brexit strategy in a bid to dispel fears in the industry and assure that its competitiveness and jobs in the sector will remain secure.

    UK Business Secretary Greg Clark, in turn, will reaffirm plans to open the country’s first spaceport in the county of Sutherland, Scotland, in the early 2020s, promising "hundreds of new jobs."

    READ MORE: Airbus Reportedly Furious Over Loss of Military Jet Deal After Warning to UK PM

    International Farnborough Airshow 2014. File photo
    © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
    Roscosmos Will Not Take Part in Farnborough Airshow in UK – Press Service
    UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to disclose in greater detail plans for a UK-made fighter aircraft to replace the Eurofighter Typhoon in the next decade.

    The air show will take place near London from July 16 to July 22.

    The United Kingdom held the Farnborough International Airshow since the 1940s. For years, Russia has showcased its military equipment alongside civil aircraft at the event, but since 2016, Moscow has only displayed civil aircraft.

    READ MORE: Weather Weapons, Inside Jobs, Coverups: The Secret History of Britain's RAF

    Russian state corporation Rostec said earlier in July that it would not participate in the airshow over the event organizers' discriminatory conditions regarding what the company could or could not present, in particular with regard to its military and dual-purpose technologies.

    Related:

    Weather Weapons, Inside Jobs, Coverups: The Secret History of Britain's RAF
    RAF Typhoons Sent to Intercept Russian Fighter Jet Near NATO Airspace
    US Claims of Alleged Chemical Weapons Use by Syria Aim to Stop RAF Success-Envoy
    'Dark Time': Female RAF Recruit Subjected to Sexualized Abuse at UK Base
    Tags:
    show, aircraft, RAF (UK), Rostec, Gavin Williamson, Theresa May, Farnborough, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse