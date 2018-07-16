Farnborough Show: May to Vow to Retain UK’s Leading Status in Aerospace Industry

"By working closely together, Government and industry have ensured we remain at the forefront of civil aviation and that our air power is second to none. Today I want us to build on that, and ensure not only that we retain our prominence, but that in an increasingly competitive industry we make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead," May is expected to say, according to The Telegraph.
UK Business Secretary Greg Clark, in turn, will reaffirm plans to open the country’s first spaceport in the county of Sutherland, Scotland, in the early 2020s, promising "hundreds of new jobs."
The air show will take place near London from July 16 to July 22.
The United Kingdom held the Farnborough International Airshow since the 1940s. For years, Russia has showcased its military equipment alongside civil aircraft at the event, but since 2016, Moscow has only displayed civil aircraft.
Russian state corporation Rostec said earlier in July that it would not participate in the airshow over the event organizers' discriminatory conditions regarding what the company could or could not present, in particular with regard to its military and dual-purpose technologies.
