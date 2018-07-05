Russia's Su-57 Jets to Be 'Considerably Cheaper' Than US F-35s - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to open sources, F-22 jets cost $146.2 million, while F-35s may cost between $83 million and $108 million.

The Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet will be two and a half times cheaper than US Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet and F-22 stealth fighter aircraft, Russian lawmaker Vladimir Gutenev, a member of State Duma's expert panel on the aviation industry, told Sputnik.

"The fifth-generation fighter jets are undoubtedly competing with US F-22s and F-35s, but it is considerably cheaper even though it has similar characteristics, while in some aspects, for example, maneuverability, it does better than the US jets," Gutenev said.

Gutenev noted that four Su-57 fighters were tested in battle during the anti-terrorist operation in Syria.

"The time our four Su-57 aircraft spent in Syria definitely allowed us to get additional information on this aircraft's ability to detect [using communications systems] US F-22 and F-35 aircraft which are operating in the same airspace," Gutenev stated.

Su-57 is a stealth air superiority fighter developed by the JSC Sukhoi Company.

The maiden flight of the jet was carried out in 2010. CEO of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar said the first batch of Su-57s could come into service in 2019.