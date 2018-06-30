Russian Military Inks Contract for 1st Batch of Su-57 Fifth-Gen Stealth Fighters

"The first contract for 12 aircraft has been agreed on, and the deliveries under this contract will begin shortly," he told reporters at a briefing in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
The Su-57 made its maiden flight eight years ago. CEO of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar said the first batch of Su-57s could come into service in 2019.
- The multipurpose fighter of the fifth generation SU-57 on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoyev
- Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation multi-role fighter aircraft at the the military parade to mark the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
- Su-57 fifth generation fighter jets. File photo© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
- Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircrafts at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
Krivoruchko also said a new corvette was going to join Russia's Pacific Fleet within a month. The Gromky is the second corvette of eight Project 20380 vessels that will be used for maritime patrols.
