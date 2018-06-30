Russian Military Inks Contract for 1st Batch of Su-57 Fifth-Gen Stealth Fighters

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR (Sputnik) - The Russian military has signed the first state procurement contract for 12 fifth-generation fighters, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said Saturday.

"The first contract for 12 aircraft has been agreed on, and the deliveries under this contract will begin shortly," he told reporters at a briefing in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

The southeastern Russian city is home to a plant of Russia's Sukhoi aircraft maker, which produces cutting-edge Su-57 stealth fighters.

The Su-57 made its maiden flight eight years ago. CEO of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar said the first batch of Su-57s could come into service in 2019.

Krivoruchko also said a new corvette was going to join Russia's Pacific Fleet within a month. The Gromky is the second corvette of eight Project 20380 vessels that will be used for maritime patrols.