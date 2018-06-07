Russia's Military Aviation to Receive Upgraded An-124 Ruslan Aircraft

"This year we should receive three Il-76MD-90A aircraft and one modernized An-124 Ruslan aircraft," Kozlov said.
Earlier in the day, the leadership of the aviation engineering service of the military transport aviation division discussed at a meeting at Aviastar-SP aircraft factory in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk the handover process of the four aircraft.
The An-124, designed by the Antonov State Company (formerly Antonov Design Bureau), is the world's second heaviest cargo plane, surpassed only by a one-off An-225 Mriya jet, currently in service in Ukraine. An-124 has not been mass-produced since 2004.
Production of the An-124 plane has been previously suspended amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The jet was earlier manufactured by Aviastar-SP and Ukraine's Antonov State Company aircraft manufacturing and services enterprise.
