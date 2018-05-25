Register
17:40 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Bulava ballistic missile launched at the Kura training ground from the submarine cruiser Yury Dolgoruky in the White Sea

    How the Bulava Missile Changed the Trajectory of Russia's Defense Sector

    Russian Defense Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    160

    This week, the Yury Dolgorukiy strategic missile sub launched a salvo of four Bulava missiles at a test range in the Russian Far East; the missiles flew thousands of kilometers to reach their targets. Sputnik takes a look at why the launch was not just a tactical success, but an important signal regarding the state of Russia's defense sector.

    On Wednesday, the Northern Fleet-based Yury Dolgorukiy (literally "Yuri the Long-Armed"), Russia's newest generation of strategic missile submarines, launch its payload while submerged in the White Sea. The Bulava ('Mace') missiles flew over 5,900 km over northern Russia before landing at the Kura Test Range in Kamchatka in the Far East.

    Speaking to Sputnik, retired Maj. Gen. Vladimir Dvorkin, the former director of the Russian Defense Ministry's missile and aerospace-focused 4th Central Research Institute, said that the launch was an important milestone.

    "On the issue of four missiles being launched at once, this is not exactly news. In their own time, salvo launches have involved the launch of up to 16 missiles, i.e., a sub's entire complement," Dvorkin noted. "But this launch was important for the Bulava, which previously faced difficulties in development," he added.

    According to the retired officer, the success of Wednesday's launch means that the Bulava's development problems truly are "are a thing of the past."

    In August 1991, the K-407 Novomoskovsk, a Delfin-class (NATO 'Delta-class') submarine under development for the Soviet Navy, launched its entire 16 missile payload in a single volley, becoming the first and only strategic missile sub in the world at the time to ever successfully carry out an all-missile salvo.

    The Novomoskovsk strategic missile sub.
    © Photo : Press-service of the Northern Fleet
    The Novomoskovsk strategic missile sub.

    Difficult Start

    The "difficulties in development" mentioned by Maj. Gen. Dvorkin refer to the fact that the development of the Bulava missile began in the late 1990s, at a very difficult time for the Russian defense industry. Russia had just faced nearly a decade of economic malaise following the Soviet collapse, compounded by the August 1998 default and the loss of many engineers, who had gone to work in the West. 

    Night launch of S-400 Triumf missiles from an anti-aircraft weapon system at Ashuluk proving grounds during an Aerospace Defence Forces tactical drill
    © Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
    US Media "Uncovers" Secretive Russian S-500 Anti-Air Missile Tests
    Work on the Bulava began in 1998 and was entrusted to the Moscow Institute of Heat Engineering. According to military observer Nikolai Protopopov, the system was envisioned as an attempt to unify, as much as possible, sea- and ground-based solid fuel strategic missiles, subsequently reducing production costs.

    The first launch of the Bulava took place in September 2005, with an underwater test launch taking place in December of that year. Both tests were successful. However, the years that followed saw a series of failures, with test launches conducted between 2006 and 2009 suffering a broad array of software problems, self destructing missiles, course deviation, instability in the third stage of flight, etc.

    The problems, Protopopov noted, stemmed not so much from the design of the missile, but poor performance of the enterprises tasked with building its components. These problems saw the missile's introduction into service pushed back, with the Navy adopting it only in early 2013, at the same time that the fourth-gen strategic missile submarine Yury Dolgorukiy was finally commissioned (Russia originally planned to build eight Borei-class subs by 2015).

    Artist's rendering of the Bulava missile.
    © RIA Novosti .
    Artist's rendering of the Bulava missile.
    Bulava chief designer Yuri Solomonov, who resigned from his post in mid-2009, pointed to problems such as poor-quality materials, the lack of equipment, and inefficient quality control. The designer complained that the Russian defense sector was effectively incapable of manufacturing 50 of the missile's necessary components, which forced designers to improvise and led to launch failures. Veteran rocket designer Sergei Kovalyov supported his colleague, pointing to lack of funding for testing and poor quality components from subcontractors, who often didn't face any oversight.

    Sign of Better Times to Come

    Following a reorganization which accounted for and resolved these problems, further testing in 2010, 2011 and 2012 proved successful, and the missiles were commissioned a year later. The new missiles' introduction coincided with a much broader campaign affecting Russia's entire defense sector, which culminated in the removal of Defense Minister Anatoliy Serdyukov (accused of large-scale misappropriations of defense funds) and the appointment of Sergei Shoigu. Shoigu canceled many of Serdyukov's reforms, tightened up defense sector funding and quality control standards, and allied himself with the management of the military-industrial complex, much of which saw Serdyukov's reform efforts as a threat to the sector. These measures, together with an injection of funding, have led to substantive improvements across the defense sector.

    In the years that followed, two more Borei-class subs, the Aleksandr Nevskiy and the Vladimir Monomakh, entered into service with the Pacific Fleet. The Pacific and Northern Fleets are expected to receive at least five more of the vessels by 2021, with six more upgraded Borei-class subs planned for the mid-to-late 2020s and later. Russia expects to start construction of fifth-gen strategic missile subs after 2025.

    Russian Project 955 strategic nuclear submarine Vladimir Monomakh arrives at its permanent base in Vilyuchinsk, Kamchatka. file photo
    © Sputnik . Ildus Gilyazutdinov
    Russian Project 955 strategic nuclear submarine Vladimir Monomakh arrives at its permanent base in Vilyuchinsk, Kamchatka. file photo

    The Borei-class and its Bulava missile armament has since become the backbone of the naval component of the Russian nuclear triad, helping to guarantee strategic parity with the US for at least the next 30-40 years. With an operational range of over 8,000 km and a launch mass of 36.8 tons, a single Bulava missile is capable of carrying 6-10 1.15 ton maneuverable, hypersonic warheads with a yield of 150 kilotons apiece, and/or up to 40 decoys. Each Borei-class sub has complement of 16 Bulava missiles onboard.

    Together with Bulava, the Russian Navy continues to operate its predecessor, the Sineva, a solid/liquid-fuel three stage missile which is expected to remain in service until at least 2030. That system is carried by Russia's Delifin and Kalmar-class strategic missile subs.

    Related:

    US Media "Uncovers" Secretive Russian S-500 Anti-Air Missile Tests
    Syrian Military Airport Was Subject of 'Missile Aggression,' Attack Intercepted
    WATCH Russian Submarine Fire a Missile Salvo From Sea Depths For the First Time
    Things to Know About Formidable Russian Satan Missile Converted Into Carrier
    WATCH: Testing of Russian Missile Corvette 'Uragan' Begins in Lake Ladoga
    Tags:
    Russian defense industry, defense industrial base, Borei-class ballistic-missile submarine (Type 955), Yuri Dolgoruky submarine, Bulava ballistic missile, Russian Military, Russian Navy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse