India Successfully Tests BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile - Defense Ministry

The previous test of a BrahMos missile took place in late March.
The BrahMos — a portmanteau of Brahmaputra and Moscow — is a missile that has been jointly developed and produced by India and Russia since 1998. The first successful BrahMos launch took place in 2001.
#Russia and #India are in talks on creating new models of #cruisemissiles at the #Brahmos #Aerospace joint enterprise, #Russian Aide for #Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin.#Pakistan #Ukraine #UnitedStates #Australia #Germany #France #Canada #TechFest2018 #tech #UAE pic.twitter.com/ErMUk7xSBm— Technology World (@technoworld201) May 18, 2018
The missile has a range of 180 miles and can carry a conventional warhead of up to 660 pounds. BrahMos missiles can be launched from warships and submarines as well as from aircraft and land-based launchers.
Smt @nsitharaman congratulates Team Brahmos & @DRDO_India for successful flight test carried out at 1040 hrs on 21 May 2018 from ITR, Balasore to validate BRAHMOS missile life extension technologies developed for the first time in India. 1/2— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) May 21, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)