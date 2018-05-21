India Successfully Tests BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indian Defense Minister Raksha Mantri Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday congratulated the manufacturers and the country's Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on a successful test of a land-based supersonic cruise missile BrahMos.

The previous test of a BrahMos missile took place in late March.

The BrahMos — a portmanteau of Brahmaputra and Moscow — is a missile that has been jointly developed and produced by India and Russia since 1998. The first successful BrahMos launch took place in 2001.

​The missile has a range of 180 miles and can carry a conventional warhead of up to 660 pounds. BrahMos missiles can be launched from warships and submarines as well as from aircraft and land-based launchers.