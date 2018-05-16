Putin: Russian Warships With Kalibr Rockets to Be on Guard in Mediterranean 24/7

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country's military vessels will be on a permanent standby in the Mediterranean Sea due to a terrorist threat in Syria.

"Due to the remaining threat of incursions by international terrorists in Syria, our ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles will be constantly deployed in the Mediterranean Sea," Putin said at a military meeting.

Speaking further, the Russian president said that the practice of distant sea campaigns and drills should continue.

"Some 102 sea campaigns of Russia's ships and submarines are to take place," Putin added.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin noted that Russia would continue reinforcing the maritime part of its nuclear forces to increase the role of the Russian Navy in the nuclear deterrence.

