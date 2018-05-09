France Orders Fifth Nuclear Attack Sub That Can Deploy Special Forces Underwater

France has ordered its fifth Barracuda nuclear attack submarine, according to the country’s Armed Forces Ministry. France has budgeted for six of them.

The decision to acquire the fifth submarine was reached at a May 2 meeting held by Florence Parly, France's Armed Forces Minister.

Admiral Christophe Prazuck, chief of staff for the French Navy, told the French Parliament's committee on defense that he expected a fifth order to be placed in 2018.

​Four of the six Barracudas earmarked in the draft 2019-2025 budget are to be delivered by 2025, according to the ministry. The first of the submarines is due in 2020, according to Defense News.

The Barracuda will carry naval cruise missiles and is able to deploy special forces while underwater.