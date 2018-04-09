Register
15:21 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Combat duty 3PK S-400 Triumph in Moscow region

    Sneak Peek: Key Features of Russia's Next Gen S-500 Air Defense System Unveiled

    Sputnik
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1230

    The S-500 Prometey will become the backbone of Russia’s integrated air-defense network.

    Even though most of the new system’s technical characteristics remain under wraps, but with the Air Defenders’ Day coming up, Sputnik still managed to shed light on some of them.

    The S-500, to form the upper tier of Russia’s layered air defenses, is expected to be able to engage targets at altitudes of over 60 miles, to thus engaging targets which are out of reach for all missile defense systems now in existence.

    The all-altitude radar (center) and anti-aircraft missile containers (left) of the S-400 Triumph air defense regiment. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko
    Radar of Russia's S-500 Next Gen. Air Defense System Reportedly Spotted on VIDEO
    Sixty miles and more is also the near space zone where the majority of foreign military satellites are now orbiting our planet.

    According to publically available information, the S-500 will feature the 40N6 extended-range guided missile capable of engaging targets up to 155 miles away.

    Since ground-based radar systems are useless in space, the 40N’s homing system will differ from what can be found on all other air defense missiles.

    The S-500 is expected to able to detect and simultaneously attack up to ten ballistic missile warheads flying at speeds of over 4 miles a second. Its one-of-a-kind self-homing warheads search for their targets and, finding them, switch to an automatic-homing mode.

    The 30-foot-long two-stage solid fuel missile travels at nine times the speed of sound and is able to intercept targets moving at a speed of 15.6 Mach.

    The 40N6 missile carries a blast-fragmentation warhead with a rage of 310 miles and 95-percent accuracy.

    While the existing missile defense systems are built around single all-purpose radars designed to lock on and track all types of targets, the S-500 will feature several dedicated radar systems capable of identifying four types of aircraft: planes, helicopters, drones and missiles.

    READ MORE: Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive S-500 Air Defense Systems in Several Years

    The S-500, is also the only missile defense system capable of engaging hypersonic targets.

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the first regiment of the S-500 is scheduled to enter service around Moscow and in Central Russia in 2020.

    Related:

    Russian Armed Forces to Receive T-50 Fighter Jets in 2019, S-500 Systems in 2020
    Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive S-500 Air Defense Systems in Several Years
    Russia's Brand-New S-500 Missile System to Have Unprecedented Damage Radius
    Tags:
    sneak peek, key features, missile system, air defense, S-500 Prometey, Russian Defense Ministry, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse