Register
14:17 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The new missile system Sarmat

    Russia's New Superweapons Spooking Pentagon Get Catchy Names

    © Photo: Youtube/Life
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2120

    Russia’s Defense Ministry has summed up the results of a nationwide competition of suggested monikers for any of the three new weapon systems President Putin mentioned in his recent state-of the-nation address to parliament.

    “Burevestnik” (Stormbringer) was chosen as the name for the state-of-the-art nuclear-powered cruise missile after 34.8 percent of participants voted for it, with “Palmyra” trailing closely behind garnering 33 percent of votes, and “Surpriz” (Surprise) bringing up the rear with 32.5 percent.

    The nuclear-powered underwater drone capable of blasting coastlines with a nuclear device has been christened  Poseidon (almost 36.9%) just ahead of Aurora (32.5%) and “Priboi” (Surf) favored by about 30.5 percent of voters.

    ICBM Sarmat test launch
    © Photo: Youtube / Минобороны России
    WATCH: Newest Sarmat ICBM Test Preparations Caught on Video
    Russia’s all-new combat laser has been named “Peresvet” after the medieval Russian warrior of the same name (40.8%). Other suggestions included “Vasilisk” (30.6%) and Blik (28.5%).

    Hours after President Putin had announced Russia’s latest weapons during his March 1 address to parliament in Moscow, the Defense  Ministry switched on a web portal  inviting people to submit names for any of the three new weapon systems.

    Also shown during President Putin’s address was footage of Russia's new hypersonic Sarmat ICBM, which is capable of overcoming missile defense systems.

    Capable of carrying a wide range of nuclear weapons, the Sarmat system is able to strike its targets up to 16,000 kilometers (9,940 miles) and attack across both the South and North Poles.

    Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia was threatening no one and its weapons were only meant to “ensure the country’s security.”

    Opening of the Army-2016 Military Technical Forum
    © Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov
    Russian Scientists Develop Nuclear-Powered Underwater Drone Carrier
    Later, an interview for the World Order-2018 documentary, Putin clarified that Russia would resort to the use of nuclear weapons only as a retaliatory measure.

    Meeting with members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Friday, General Lori Robinson, head of the US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Command, said that Russia’s next-generation cruise missiles are capable of hitting targets throughout the United States.

    General Robinson said she was “concerned” about the potential for those advanced cruise missiles, which could be launched from bombers or submarines at much greater ranges than legacy systems, to penetrate our air defense network due to their expanded range, low visibility, and limited radar cross section.”

    READ MORE: President Putin Reveals Two Cases When Russia Can Use Nuclear Weapons

    Related:

    Putin's Address Throws a Wet Blanket on New Arms Race Proponents – Politician
    WATCH: Newest Sarmat ICBM Test Preparations Caught on Video
    Tags:
    competition, names, new weapons, Russian Defense Ministry, Lori Robinson, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok