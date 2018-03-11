Register
06:33 GMT +311 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system

    Russian Military Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile System (PHOTOS)

    Russian Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 40

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces conducted successful launch of the hypersonic aviation and missile system dubbed Kinzhal ("Dagger"), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

    "MiG-31 jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted a test launch of hypersonic aviation and missile system Kinzhal in a set district. The launch was successful, the hypersonic missile hit the designated target at the field," the statement read.

    The ministry specified that over 250 flights have been carried out within the preparation of the aviation system since the beginning of the year.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    No More Mr. Nice Guy: Putin Unveils Next Gen Russian Nukes
    "Since the start of the year … over 250 flights have been conducted, the crew have been trained in various weather conditions day and night," the statement read.

    Thanks to the unique flight and technical characteristics of MiG-31 and hypersonic air-to-surface missile, the Kinzhal system has no analogues in the world, according to the statement.

    • The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system
      The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system
      Russian Defence Ministry
    • The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system
      The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system
      Russian Defence Ministry
    • The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system
      The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system
      Russian Defence Ministry
    • The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system
      The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system
      Russian Defence Ministry
    1 / 4
    Russian Defence Ministry
    The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system

    Recently, Russian president Vladimir Putin unveiled the next generation of hypersonic nuclear missiles capable of overcoming Pentagon's missile defence measures. Putin noted that the work on enhancement of Russia's defence capability had been conducted within the framework of international agreements, adding that was not threatening anyone with the creation of the new cutting-edge weapons which purely serve country's defensive needs.

    Related:

    Putin: Russia Creates Advanced Weapons Responding to US Scrapping Missile Treaty
    Where Did the Russian Missile Hit? Twitter Users Find Alleged Target on the Map
    Russia Can Deploy Iskander Missiles in Kaliningrad Without Informing NATO - MP
    Tags:
    hypersonic missiles, missile test, Kinzhal missile system, MiG-31, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok