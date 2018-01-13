Japan to Join NATO Cyberdefense Center in Tallinn

"I am also glad that Japan will soon become a contributing participant with regard to the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, which is located in Tallinn," Ratas said during his meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, as quoted in a statement of the Estonian government.
Merle Maigre, director of CCDCOE, praised Japan joining the center, calling this move a concrete step forward, showing the commitment in cyberdefense cooperation between like-minded nations.
At present, 17 countries participate in the center’s operation in a status of Sponsoring Nations. This list includes Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Austria, Finland, and Sweden are the center’s contributing participants. This status applies to non-NATO nations.
