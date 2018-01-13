Japan to Join NATO Cyberdefense Center in Tallinn

TALLINN (Sputnik) – Japan will become a member of the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in the near future, Estonia’s Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Friday.

"I am also glad that Japan will soon become a contributing participant with regard to the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, which is located in Tallinn," Ratas said during his meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, as quoted in a statement of the Estonian government.

Merle Maigre, director of CCDCOE, praised Japan joining the center, calling this move a concrete step forward, showing the commitment in cyberdefense cooperation between like-minded nations.

The center, launched in 2008, two years after Estonia gained NATO membership, aims to provide its member states and NATO members with cyberdefense expertise in various areas of technology, strategy, operations, and law.

At present, 17 countries participate in the center’s operation in a status of Sponsoring Nations. This list includes Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Austria, Finland, and Sweden are the center’s contributing participants. This status applies to non-NATO nations.