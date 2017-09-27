Russian Security Services Ready to Adopt Next-Gen Sniper Rifle (VIDEO)

The Federal Security Service (FSB), the Federal Protective Service, and the National Guard will begin taking delivery of Russia's next-generation Tochnost ('Precision') sniper rifle before the year is out, TsNIItochmash director Dmitri Semizorov has told reporters.

"This year, the Federal Security Service, the Federal Protective Service and the National Guard have adopted the new 'Tochnost' sniper rifle. At the moment, the issue of serial supply is being worked out," Semizorov said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Semizorov added that the rifle is produced in two versions, using either 8.6x70mm or 7.62x51mm caliber rounds.

The Tochnost rifle is a next-gen development of the T-5000, a bolt-action sniper rifle developed by Moscow-based arms firm ORSIS. The rifle has a range of over 2,000 meters, and low recoil thanks to a specially primed barrel, ensuring pinpoint accuracy. The weapon also includes a convenient trigger mechanism, and highly adjustable butt and cheekpiece components.

The Tochnost rifle has been specially designed for use in difficult climatic conditions, including temperatures of 50 degrees below zero, and has received over 200 upgrades over the base T-5000. The latter weapon has gained popularity among special forces in Russia, Iraq, Syria, China and Vietnam.