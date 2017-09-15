NATO Chief Calls for Global Response to N Korea's Missile Launch

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for a global response on Friday to a new missile launch by North Korea. The missile flew over northern Japan before splashing into the Pacific, according to the US Department of Defense.

N Korea's missile launch is another reckless breach of UN resolutions-a major threat to int.peace & security which demands a global response — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) 15 сентября 2017 г.

South Korea has already reacted to the issue by firing two Hyunmoo-2 missiles from a site near the inter-Korean border six minutes after Pyongyang's shot. One of Seoul's missiles "accurately hit" a simulated target in the East Sea some 250 kilometers away, according to a Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) official. The other fell into water during the initial stage of the flight.

The South Korean Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reports that American and South Korean personnel are currently investigating the details of the launch.

The new North Korean missile launch came just days after the UN Security Council approved sanctions against Pyongyang over its missile and nuclear program. On September 3, the North conducted it's most powerful ever nuclear test, which many believe to be an H-bomb.

Previously Stoltenberg also condemned this test, urging Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program.