Russian Military Satellites Unaffected by Solar Flare

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The recent powerful solar flare did not impact Russia's military orbital satellite grouping, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

“The geomagnetic storm caused by the solar flare has made no impact in the Russian orbital satellite grouping and ground spacecraft control systems of the Russian Space Forces,” the ministry said on its website.

The ministry added that it maintains communication with satellites and operates them in regular mode.

The powerful solar flare occurred on September 6. It was the most powerful flare within the last 12 years. Experts warned that the geomagnetic storm could cause failures in the work of satellites and communication networks.