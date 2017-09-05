Russia to Present New Ka-62 Chopper for 1st Time at Vladivostok Economic Forum

The brand new multipurpose Russian Ka-62 helicopter will be presented to a foreign audience for the first time.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Helicopters company will present the multipurpose Ka-62 helicopter for the first time on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that will kick off in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

"The Russian Helicopters holding will present to the Russian and foreign audience the new Ka-62 helicopter for the first time. The exhibition will take place at the 3rd Eastern Economic Forum that that will be held in Vladivostok on September 6-7," the statement said.

The new helicopter will be presented at the "Far East Streets" exhibition.

"This helicopter is a demonstration of the capabilities of Progress [manufacturer] in producing high-tech products – not only military but also civilian ones," the company's CEO Andrey Boginsky said.

He expressed a hope that future users of the Ka-62 helicopters would positively assess their advantages.

Ka-62 is designed for transporting passengers, offshore works, providing emergency medical care, carrying out search and rescue operations, transportation of cargo, patrolling, and ecological monitoring. Its first test flight took place in May 2017.