Russian Strategic Missile Forces Training to Fight Chemical Weapons 'Sabotage'

The Russian Strategic Missile Forces are going to train eliminating consequences of chemical weapons use.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The large-scale drills of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces to practice addressing consequences to 20 simulated acts of sabotage with chemical weapons have kicked off on Wednesday.

"During the event, the Strategic Missile Forces units will be used to eliminate the consequences of 17 simulated accidents at NBC hazardous facilities from the Tver region to the Irkutsk region and 20 simulated acts of sabotage with the use of toxic agents and radioactive materials," the statement said.

The exercises involve about 2,000 servicemen and some 400 items of special equipment of the Strategic Missile Forces' nuclear, biological and chemical protection units.