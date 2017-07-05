Register
    The Ka-52K helicopter

    Russia's Helicopter Supplies Deal for Egypt's Mistral Envisions 2 Contracts

    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    0 18610

    Russia will sign two contracts with Egypt on the Ka-52K helicopter, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik.

    Mechanics work on a Ka-52K Katran helicopter at the Progress aviation plant in the Primorsky Territory
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia Wins Tender for Ka-52K Helicopter Supplies to Egypt
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will sign two contracts with Egypt on the Ka-52K helicopter and operating equipment supplies for its Mistral-class helicopter carriers, state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik.

    "We must understand that the ships need to be additionally equipped with systems to operate the Russian helicopters. This will be a separate contract," Mikheev said.

    Noting that the date of signing the contract "depends on the source of funding," he stressed that Cairo itself is interested in concluding the contract as soon as possible.

    Moreover, Russia and Egypt are not in discussions for Moscow to provide a loan to Cairo for the purchase of Ka-52K helicopters and equipment for the Mistral-class helicopter carriers, state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik.

    "A loan is not discussed in negotiations with Egypt. We held preliminary consultations, determined the helicopter's appearance, delivery times," Mikheev said.

    Multi-mission fighter SU-35
    Sputnik
    Russia, Indonesia Finalize Contract on Su-35 Fighter Deliveries
    On the delivery terms, he said Moscow is "not tied to the years but to the moment we receive an advance payment," followed by "small development works for the ship systems."

