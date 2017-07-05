Russia’s Nuclear Submarine Test-Launches Cruise Missile in Barents Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Project 949A submarine Smolensk of the Oscar-II class has successfully launched a Granit cruise missile and hit a naval target in the Barents Sea as part of the combat readiness drills, Northern Fleet’s spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Vadim Serga said Wednesday.

"The firing of the Granit cruise missile was carried out from an underwater position to a complex sea target, located at a distance of about 400 kilometers [215 nautical miles]. According to the flight recorder’s data, the target was hit successfully,” Serga said.

A total of 13 Oscar-class submarines have been built for the Russian navy between 1975 and 1996. They are among the world's largest submarines in terms of displacement and length. They have been succeeded by the Yasen-class nuclear submarines, most of which are currently under construction.