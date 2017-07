MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The units of the Russian and Uzbek armed forces will hold joint military exercises in Uzbekistan in October 2017, a Russian Central Military District spokesman told Sputnik on Monday.

"The first joint tactical exercises of the Russian and the Republic of Uzbekistan's armed forces units since 2005 will be held at the Forish training ground in Uzbekistan in October 2017," Yaroslav Roshchupkin said.

Forish, Roshchupkin explained, is located 250 kilometers (155 miles) outside the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.