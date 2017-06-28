Armenia to Host CSTO Interaction-2017 Drills on October 9-13

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov CSTO Plans to Enhance Anti-Radicalization Cooperation With OSCE

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — The Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CRRF), a joint combined arms task force comprising independent military units from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), will conduct the Interaction-2017 military drills in Armenia on October 9-13, the Armenian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"The CSTO's 'Interaction-2017' exercises will be held in Armenia on October 9-13 within the framework of the joint operational-strategic exercise 'Combat Brotherhood-2017,'" the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

The statement added that staff talks for the necessary preparatory work will be held in Yerevan from June 27-30 with participation of representatives of CSTO Secretariat and the Joint Staff of the CSTO, interested ministries and departments of CSTO member states.

The CSTO was established in October 2002 as a regional intergovernmental alliance by Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Belarus. The CSTO Charter stipulates the pledge of all member-states to abstain from the use of force and join other military alliances. Aggression against one signatory state equals aggression against all.