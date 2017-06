Courtesy of Northern Fleet press service Russian Nuclear Sub to Launch Two Bulava SLBMs in Barents Sea Drill

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bulava is Russia's cutting-edge intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Equipped with 10 warheads with a 9,000-kilometer range, it is even capable of withstanding nuclear attack.

"The Yury Dolgoruky… successfully test-fired a Bulava ICBM from the designated area in the Barents Sea at the Kura range in Kamchatka," the statement said.

Intercontinental ballistic missile R-30 Bulava should become primary weapon for ballistic missile submarines of the Borei class (Project 955), which is intended to replace the Delta III, Delta IV and Typhoon classes now in Russian Navy service.

The main submarine of this project is Yury Dolgoruky.