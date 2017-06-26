Russia's Borei-Class Ballistic Missile Sub to Be Launched This Summer

the potential of the nuclear component of the Navy's submarine forces, he said.



MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Knyaz Vladimir submarine will boost

"In August of this year, the next Borey project SSBN Knyaz Vladimir, which will enhance the potential of the nuclear component of the Navy's submarine forces, will be launched at the Sevmash enterprise in Severodvinsk," Korolev told graduates of Russian Navy institutions.

He also said that Russia is working on fifth-generation nuclear submarines.

According to him, the Russian navy receives "the newest missile submarine cruisers of the Borey project, which will form the basis of the grouping of the naval Strategic Nuclear forces of the Navy in the near future."

Earlier, deputy commander of the Russian Naval Forces told journalists that the navy is set to receive the Knyaz Vladimir sub in 2018.