PARIS (Sputnik) — Repair works, according to the source, are expected to be carried out this and next year.

"Lom Praha together with Rosoboronexport won last year a NATO Support and Procurement Agency tender for the repair and modernization of four of the 63 previously delivered Mi-17V5 helicopters to Afghanistan," the source said at the Paris Air Show on Monday.

The helicopter is one of the most advanced modifications of the Mi-17 family. It is produced by JSC Kazan Helicopters and sold through Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport.