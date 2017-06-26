Russia to Deliver 10 Su-30 Fighters to Nigeria in 2018

© AP Photo/ Anupam Nath India Plans to Equip Su-30 Fighter Jets With New Longer Range Missiles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia plans to supply Nigeria with 10 Su-30 multirole fighter aircraft by next year, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Deputy Director Anatoliy Punchuk told Sputnik on Monday.

"In 2018, Russia will supply 10 Su-30 aircraft. Thus, the contract will be completed by the end of next year," Punchuk said.

Nigeria received two Su-30s under a contract on the delivery of 12 Russian fighters this year.