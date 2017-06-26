Russia in Talks With Southeast Asian States on Naval Asset Supplies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is negotiating with Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar over naval equipment deliveries, Russian Aide to the President Vladimir Kozhin said Monday.

"Contracts are being executed with our traditional partners India, China, Vietnam. Negotiations are in progress and Russia is negotiating with Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar," Kozhin told reporters.

Russian naval equipment exports, currently 7 percent of all national arms supplies, will increase over time, Korzhin added.

"Naval equipment is still not leading and totals about 7 percent of the volume of our exports [as of 2016]," Korzhin said, noting that the share of naval equipment in total Russian arms exports is growing.