Russia, India to Hold Joint 'Indra' Military Drills in Fall

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian and Indian armed forces will hold joint military exercises, referred to as Indra-2017, in Russia’s Eastern Military District this coming fall, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday.

"Last year, we successfully conducted anti-terror and naval exercises. This fall we plan to conduct the first joint interspecific military exercises ‘Indra-2017’ in the Eastern Military District," Shoigu said during a meeting of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation.

The joint drills increase the authority of the armed forces of Russia and India, and demonstrate the two countries’ defense ministries’ readiness to effectively counteract against modern threats and challenges, the minister noted.

"The military partnership is an important element and a pillar in Russian-Indian strategic cooperation. Joint military exercises are an especially important aspect of the cooperation," Shoigu explained.

Between late September 2016 and early October 2016, Russia and India held military drills in Primorsky Territory in the Russian Far East. Over 500 servicemen and up to 50 military vehicles participated in the exercise.