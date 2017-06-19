Raytheon Promotes Lightweight Optical, Infrared Targeting Aircraft Turret

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — MTS sensors take intelligence data from visual and infrared spectra and convert it into high definition full motion video, according to the statement. Compact MTS is based on larger models of the same system produced by Raytheon.

The system has been used on drones, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

Larger aircraft using the MTS include the MH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and the C-130 Hercules multi-purpose airplane.

"The Compact MTS delivers capabilities of sensors nearly twice its size at half the weight, making it ideally suited for platforms where space is at premium," Raytheon Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems Vice President Roy Azevedo said.

Azevedo explained Raytheon has taken more than 4 million combat flight hours of experience with other targeting systems and packed them into a compact turret.

The Compact MTS weighs just under 60 pounds and its sensors are located in a 12-inch turret.