Register
02:16 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The new generation diesel-electric icebreaker Ilya Muromets being launched into the water from its drydock.

    Icebreaker Ilya Muromets Set to Join Russian Navy by 2018

    © Sputnik/ Igor Russak
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 8020

    The Ilya Muromets icebreaker is set to join the Russian Navy by the year-end, Navy spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Ilya Muromets icebreaker will join the Russian Navy before the end of 2017, according to Dygalo.

    Russian polar explorers start setting up SP-40 drifting station
    © Sputnik/ Anna Yudina
    Russia to Build New Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker - Putin
    "On the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Adm. Vladimir Korolev, as part of the regular monitoring of the implementation of the state defense order at the defense industry enterprises working in the interests of the Navy, Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice Adm. Viktor Bursuk checked the progress of construction of surface ships and submarines at the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg," Dygalo said.

    According to the spokesman, the outfitting work on Ilya Muromets icebreaker, which is currently completing the mooring tests at the shipyard's wharf, is on schedule.

    "The Ilya Muromets icebreaker is scheduled to undergo sea trials at the shipyard in mid-July, and the icebreaker will join the Navy by the end of 2017 after all stages of the trials," Dygalo said.

    The new diesel-electric icebreaker Ilya Muromets (Project 21180) is almost 92 yards long, 22 yards wide and displaces 6,000 tons. It has a nautical range of 9,000 miles and a two-month endurance. In addition to its main function, patrolling ships and vessels in a continuous ice field up to 90 cm (almost 1 yard) thick, it is capable of carrying cargo in the hold and in containers on the upper deck, perform hydrographic studies and participate in rescue operations.

    The vessel can be used to extinguish fires at emergency facilities, clean-up emergency oil spills, and transport troops. To perform loading and unloading operations, the icebreaker is equipped with a crane able to carry 26 tons. A helipad is located in the head of the vessel.

    Related:

    US Stays Last in Global Race to Operate Icebreakers in Arctic
    US 'Way Behind' on Icebreakers Fleet, Needs to Catch Up
    Russia's 'Arktika' Nuclear Icebreaker's Operational Service Set for Mid-2019
    Tags:
    icebreaker, Ilya Muromets, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok