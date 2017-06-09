Icebreaker Ilya Muromets Set to Join Russian Navy by 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Ilya Muromets icebreaker will join the Russian Navy before the end of 2017, according to Dygalo.

"On the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Adm. Vladimir Korolev, as part of the regular monitoring of the implementation of the state defense order at the defense industry enterprises working in the interests of the Navy, Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice Adm. Viktor Bursuk checked the progress of construction of surface ships and submarines at the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg," Dygalo said.

According to the spokesman, the outfitting work on Ilya Muromets icebreaker, which is currently completing the mooring tests at the shipyard's wharf, is on schedule.

"The Ilya Muromets icebreaker is scheduled to undergo sea trials at the shipyard in mid-July, and the icebreaker will join the Navy by the end of 2017 after all stages of the trials," Dygalo said.

The new diesel-electric icebreaker Ilya Muromets (Project 21180) is almost 92 yards long, 22 yards wide and displaces 6,000 tons. It has a nautical range of 9,000 miles and a two-month endurance. In addition to its main function, patrolling ships and vessels in a continuous ice field up to 90 cm (almost 1 yard) thick, it is capable of carrying cargo in the hold and in containers on the upper deck, perform hydrographic studies and participate in rescue operations.

The vessel can be used to extinguish fires at emergency facilities, clean-up emergency oil spills, and transport troops. To perform loading and unloading operations, the icebreaker is equipped with a crane able to carry 26 tons. A helipad is located in the head of the vessel.