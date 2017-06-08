Russia, Philippines Launch Arms Supplies Talks to Combat Terrorism - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and the Philippines are in talks on the delivery of Russian weapons to help Manila combat terrorism, Ambassador of the Philippines in Moscow Carlos Sorreta told Sputnik.

"Yes, today we are conducting specific negotiations on arms supplies," Sorreta said Thursday. "Today, we are discussing arms deliveries for internal defense — fighting terrorists. We think that we can come to a profitable agreement with Russia."

Manila hopes that the Russian military assistance and intelligence-sharing would help the Philippines manage Daesh threat, Carlos Sorreta added.

Sorreta spoke at a press conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Clashes between Islamists and the Philippine military last month forced the evacuation of the city of Marawi and prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law on the island of Mindanao.