The Sky is the Limit: Russia to Upgrade Su-35S Jets Based on Syria Experience

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR (Sputnik) — Russian Su-35S fighter jets will be developed in 2017 given the experience of its combat use in Syria, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said.

"This year's aircraft will be developed on the basis of all the drawbacks and the Syrian experience… According to our pilots who are working in Syria, it [Su-35S] is one of the best jets in the world in terms of its flight and technical efficiency today," Borisov said during his visit to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Production Association (KnAAPO), part of the Sukhoi Aviation Holding Company in the Russia's Far East.

The deputy defense minister specified that before, the jet had technical glitches with its displays and lights, which were later fixed. Foreign customers are paying more attention to the Su-35S due to its technical features, he added.

The Su-35S is a 4++ generation multi-role fighter, an upgraded version of the Su-27 fighter with features comparable to a 5-generation aircraft. A distinctive feature of the aircraft is the modern navigation and radio communication systems and new engines with an increased thrust.

Since September 2015, Russia has been conducting an anti-terror campaign in Syria, a nation that has been engulfed in civil for over six years, at Syrian President Bashar Assad's request.