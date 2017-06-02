Register
02:05 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    USS Gerald Ford

    Way Over Budget and Way Behind Schedule: US Accepts New USS Ford Supercarrier

    © Matt Hildreth/HII
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 15421

    After more than a year of miscues that have put the USS Gerald Ford supercarrier behind schedule, the US Navy has finally seen the delivery of the floating real estate-warship hybrid that’s 20 percent over budget and that took 12 years to build.

    And the ship is not going with “goddamned steam,” much to US President Donald Trump’s chagrin.

    Trump pleaded with the Navy to stick with steam-turbine aircraft catapults instead of a newer technology, the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System. "You know the catapult is quite important," Trump told Time. "It sounded bad to me. Digital… [so] I said no you’re not. You going to goddamned steam."

    Workers at the final assembly line at the Ford Sollers plant in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Trumponomics? Ford to Cut 10% of North American Workers

    With the “Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Arresting Gear, Ford will be able to increase sortie rates by one-third when compared to the Nimitz class,” the Navy public affairs team said.

    “Over the last several years, thousands of people have had a hand in delivering Ford to the Navy — designing, building and testing the Navy's newest, most capable, most advanced warship,” said Rear Adm. Brian Antonio, the executive program officer for aircraft carriers.

    The delivery comes 15 months behind schedule, the Hill reported. The Ford is the first of a new class of aircraft carriers dubbed the Ford-class. She is the first new carrier to hit the seas since the USS George H.W. Bush set sail in 2009.

    While the Navy is celebrating the ship’s arrival and plans to officially commission it this summer, the Ford has three more years before officials expect her to be operational, the service said in a June 1 statement.

    “I am not exaggerating when I say that half the systems on them don’t work,” defense analyst Roger Thompson told Radio Sputnik.

    It’s the most expensive combat vessel, too, at a final price tag that came in a hair under $13 billion

    Related:

    USS Gerald Ford Supercarrier Finally to Undergo Sea Trials This Month
    US Navy Expects $13-Billion USS Ford to Be Delivered in Spring
    ‘Spectacular Debacle’: New US Supercarrier USS Ford Finally Hits Open Seas
    US Navy Prepares to Explode Bombs Near New Supercarrier USS Ford
    USS Gerald R. Ford Almost Ready for Sea Trials - Reports
    Tags:
    USS Ford, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok