US Attack Submarine Key West Arrives in Singapore for Port Visit - Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Navy said the submarine will conduct a number of missions and maintain the fleet’s proficiency.

"This port visit to Singapore is an excellent opportunity for the crew to build upon our existing partnership while experiencing the rich culture of Singapore and beauty of this part of the world," Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Tembruell stated.

USS Key West is forward-deployed to Guam and a member of the command of Navy Submarine Squadron 15. The 360-foot long submarine has a crew of about 140 sailors and is capable of anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance.