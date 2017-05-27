Register
17:17 GMT +327 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The Russian Navy's guided missile destroyer Smetlivy sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 22, 2017

    Track and Destroy: Russian Warships Hold Anti-Sub Drills in the Mediterranean

    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 32771

    A flotilla of Russian surface ships successfully held anti-submarine drills in the Mediterranean Sea, a Russian Black Sea Fleet official said on Saturday.

    Admiral Grigorovich Frigate
    © Photo: Yantar Baltic Shipbuilding plant press service
    Cutting-Edge Admiral Grigorovich Frigate Joins Russian Naval Flotilla in Mediterranean
    Saturday saw Russian surface ships taking part in rocket firing drills aimed at destroying a simulated enemy submarine in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Russian Black Sea Fleet spokesman Vyacheslav Trukhachev.

    He said that "the scheduled tactical exercise of a surface ship division of the Black Sea Fleet and the Russian Navy's permanent force in the remote zone wrapped up in Mediterranean."

    "The ships practiced destroying an imaginary enemy submarine with rocket-propelled depth charges," Trukhachev asdded.

    He also said that after a simulated escort operation as well as drills to conduct anti-aircraft, anti-submarine and anti-sabotage defense, the Smetlivy guided missile destroyer performed rocket firing on an air target from with the Volna system.

    Shortly after, the Smetlivy along with the Russian frigates Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen successfully destroyed a sea target, Trukhachev said.

    In March 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Smetlivy destroyer of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet departed from the country's southwestern port city of Sevastopol to join Russia's naval force in the Mediterranean later that month.

    The Russian guided missile destroyer Smetlivy
    © Flickr/ Sergii
    Full Speed Ahead! Russian Warship Sets Sail for Mediterranean Mission
    The Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen frigates are designed for anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare as well as for air defense missions, operating both independently or as part of convoys and naval task forces.

    In late April 2017, the Admiral Grigorovich detected a naval "mine", evaded and destroyed it during drills in the Mediterranean, according to the Black Sea Fleet's press service.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Watch Out, NATO: New Russian Warship Gun Second to None
    Russian Frigate Admiral Grigorovich Returns to Mediterranean From Syrian Tartus
    How Admiral Grigorovich Missile Frigate May Bolster Air Defense in Syria
    Russia's Admiral Grigorovich Frigate to Serve in Mediterranean Until Summer
    Tags:
    submarine, force, ship, enemy, drills, Admiral Essen, Admiral Grigorovich, Smetlivy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok