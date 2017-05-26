Russia Supplies Advanced President-S Onboard Defense Systems to Three Countries

Earlier, is was reported that a number of countries in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America are interested in acquiring Russian President-S onboard defense systems (ODS) and Rychag-AV helicopter electronic warfare systems.

"Supplies to a number of countries are now underway: we have fulfilled our obligations to equip the systems with our Mi-17 and Mi-8 helicopters of various modifications, and in some cases the works were carried out on the territory of a foreign customer. Without specifying the countries, I can say that we are talking about it with three countries," Mikheev told Sputnik.

Mikheev also added that pre-contract negotiations on President-S deliveries are now taking place with a number of countries in North Africa, the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.

The ODS is designed to protect planes and helicopters from being hit by missiles, air defense and anti-aircraft artillery. It detects and tracks incoming rockets, as well as repels them by directing laser rays at their multispectral optical seekers or jamming their radios.