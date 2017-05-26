Russia Supplies Advanced President-S Onboard Defense Systems to Three Countries

Earlier, is was reported that a number of countries in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America are interested in acquiring Russian President-S onboard defense systems (ODS) and Rychag-AV helicopter electronic warfare systems.
"Supplies to a number of countries are now underway: we have fulfilled our obligations to equip the systems with our Mi-17 and Mi-8 helicopters of various modifications, and in some cases the works were carried out on the territory of a foreign customer. Without specifying the countries, I can say that we are talking about it with three countries," Mikheev told Sputnik.
The ODS is designed to protect planes and helicopters from being hit by missiles, air defense and anti-aircraft artillery. It detects and tracks incoming rockets, as well as repels them by directing laser rays at their multispectral optical seekers or jamming their radios.
