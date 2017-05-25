Maiden Flight of Russia's High-Speed Helicopter Expected by 2025 - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 10th HeliRussia exhibition, the country's annual international helicopter industry event opened at Moscow's Crocus Expo center on May 25.

The exhibition is touted by experts as a venue to promote a spate of sophisticated Russian helicopters, including the Ka-62, Ka-226 and Mi-38.

"We have plans for a new state armament procurement program for 2018-2025. These plans include scientific research work with the transition to the design stage, and at the end of this period we are planning to carry out a maiden flight of this high-speed helicopter," Borisov told reporters on the sidelines of the HeliRussia-2017 exhibition.