Polish Navy Wants to Obtain 4 Submarines to 'Protect' Baltic Sea

WARSAW (Sputnik) – He pointed out that the submarines must be equipped with weapons of destruction, not only with protection means. The minister did not specify when the Navy wants to get the submarines.

"We want to get at least four submarines. Without protecting the Baltic Sea we will not protect our motherland," Macierewicz said.

Earlier in the day, Poland presented the new defense concept, in which it called Russia the main threat.

Since 2014 Warsaw has been raising concerns over alleged Russian role in the Ukrainian crisis.

Poland is now boosting its army amid increasing NATO presence in Europe. In December, Macierewicz said there were plans to increase Poland's army by up to 50 percent over the coming years, with at least three territorial defense brigades to be deployed at the country's eastern border.