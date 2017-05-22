Register
    German army tanks line up during the course of the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland, June 2015. The German military has seen an increase in deployments for exercises in Eastern Europe and on Russia's borders since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2014.

    Russian Envoy to NATO Says Boosting Security Against Moscow 'Counter-Productive'

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Military & Intelligence
    The Russian Permanent Representative to NATO said on Monday that the bloc will sooner or later realize that strengtheng security against Moscow is nonviable and counter-productive.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO will eventually realize that making plans about strengthening security without including Russia's participation are counterproductive and futile, Russia's Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

    A serviceman of the CSTO's Collective Rapid Deployment Forces hold the Interaction 2015 joint drill in the Pskov Region
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    At 25, 'Russian NATO' is a Force to Be Reckoned With
    "I am convinced that sooner or later NATO will understand that the plans to strengthen security without and especially against Russia are nonviable and counter-productive," Grushko said in his interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper when asked if Moscow should end contacts with NATO due to the Alliance’s "clear desire to provoke and humiliate Russia."

    Grushko noted that attempts to talk to Russia from a position of power, relying on the experience of the Cold War, would not turn out well.

    "To effectively tackle common challenges and threats, today we need to unite our efforts on the equal basis, to overcome difficulties instead of shutting the doors," Grushko said.

    The envoy brought up previous cooperation between Russia and NATO, listing examples such as training of Afghan, Pakistani and Central Asian technical staff and anti-drug forces, the initiative on cooperation in airspace, and cooperation in the fight against piracy.

    "These are just some of the examples of how cooperation in Russa-NATO Council used to actually improve security of Russian and NATO-member states’ citizens," Grushko said, adding that many in the bloc understand that "their own interests are suffering from the hasty and absolutely politicized decision" to halt contacts with Russia.

    NATO-Russia relations have gone downhill after Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the Ukrainian crisis. In 2014, NATO decided to suspend projects of practical civilian and military cooperation with Moscow, but maintained channels of political dialogue.

