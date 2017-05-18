Russia to Showcase Newest Military Security Systems at Army-2017 Expo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Golovachev, Russia will also showcase other new technologies which will allow the security of the military infrastructure to be brought to a new level.

"Thermal imaging systems of technical protection means [using elements of automatic recognition of dangerous situations], as well as systems with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles will be showcased at the forum. The use of these technologies will significantly increase the security of the Russian Armed Forces' facilities, as the security units will receive the information about possible emergency situations in advance and take measures to prevent them, because time is playing the main role for urgent reaction," Golovachev told reporters.

Golovachev added that the Army-2017 forum would be more large-scale the Army-2016 forum.

On August 22-27, Russia will hold the Army-2017 exhibition to showcase its high-tech military innovation and achievements. The event is expected to gather a number of officials and military experts from dozens of countries. The forum will use several venues, including the Komsomolskoye Lake, as well as the military-themed Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, Kubinka airfield and Alabino training ground in the Moscow region.