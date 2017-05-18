Russia Could Aid Peru in Military Equipment Production and Maintenance

LIMA (Sputnik) — Russia could help Peruvian partners in production and maintenance of military equipment, the deputy director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told Sputnik in an interview.

"The possibility to provide a technical assistance in production and maintenance of military products is being discussed with the Peruvian side, but these projects have not reached the implementation stage yet," Anatoly Punchuk said ahead of the 7th International Exhibition of Technology in Defense and Prevention of Natural Disasters (SITDEF-2017) in Peru.

Punchuk added that the Russian delegation planned to discuss the cooperation on the issue within the framework of the SITDEF-2017 exhibition.

The exhibition, held every two years since 2007, kicks off in the Peruvian capital on Thursday and will continue until Sunday.