Poland Supports Expansion of NATO, EU to Balkan Peninsula, Eastern Europe

© AFP 2017/ JOEL SAGET Europe Arms Control Regime Could Be Considered If NATO Stops 'Deterring' Russia

WARSAW (Sputnik) – Poland supports further NATO and EU expansion to the Balkan Peninsula and Eastern Europe as states in these region want to integrate with western countries, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

“I want to point out that I, as the president of Poland, as representative of Polish authorities, believe that European integration, as well as integration into NATO and in the sphere of security, should embrace as many countries as possible,” Duda said at the Summit of the Heads of Parliaments of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

He pointed out that the expansion should be directed at the Balkan Peninsula and Eastern Europe.

"I believe that the EU and NATO doors must remain open and with the course of time and as part of the development and integration more countries must be accepted in these world organizations," the Polish president said.

Duda added that Poland would support the intentions of eastern European countries and Balkan states to join NATO and the European Union.