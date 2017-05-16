Russian Pacific Fleet Anti-Submarine Ships Conduct Drills

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The crews of small anti-submarine ships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet during drills practiced searching and destroying of submarine imaginary enemies, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry's Eastern Military District said Tuesday.

"Anti-submarine ship strike group of the Pacific Fleet conducted drills, during which the crews of small anti-submarine ships MPK-107 and MPK-82 practiced a set of tasks in searching and destroying the submarine of a maneuver enemy using torpedo armament. The role of the imaginary enemy was played by a submarine of the Submarine forces of the Pacific Fleet," Vladimir Matveev told reporters.

According to Matveev, ships’ crew practiced the classification and tracking of an "enemy" submarine, conducted torpedo shooting and used antisubmarine rocket launchers. Firing was carried out with practice ammunition.

In addition, during the drills the crews of small anti-submarine ships put mines, conducted artillery firing at sea and air targets, and practiced maneuvers.