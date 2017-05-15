Australia Military Seeks Electronics Upgrade - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In addition, several large US defense contractors such as BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin have established subsidiary companies in Australia, according to published reports.

"This new center will support advanced electronics such as communications equipment, electronic warfare equipment and targeting pods," the release stated.

Northrop Grumman will also provide scholarship programs with Dickson College, Sydney University and the American Australian Association, as well as collaborative research with the Australian Defense Force Academy/University of New South Wales and the University of Adelaide, the release explained.

A 2007 defense cooperation treaty streamlines Australia’s ability to purchase advanced technology from the United States, according to a US Department of State website.