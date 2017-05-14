Register
13:59 GMT +314 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The 1B75 'Penicillin' automated artillery reconnaissance system

    Russia's 'Penicillin' Anti-Artillery System Suppresses Fire in Five Seconds Flat

    © Photo: YouTube/RussianArms
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 403120

    This week, Ruselectronics, the company behind the 'Penicillin' automated artillery reconnaissance system, announced that the advanced new system would go into production in less than two years' time, with state trials expected to wrap up soon. 'Penicillin' is able to pinpoint the location of enemy artillery less than five seconds after firing.

    In a press release published Thursday, Ruselectronics, a subsidiary of Russia's Rostec state-owned technology corporation, confirmed that mass production of the new artillery reconnaissance system would begin in early 2019. The St. Petersburg-based Vector Research Institute, part of Ruselectronics, is tasked with developing the system.

    Relying on a combination of visible and infrared imaging, along with acoustic and seismic signals, 'Penicillin' can detect the firing positions of enemy artillery, mortars, MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), anti-aircraft and tactical missiles, and adjust friendly artillery suppression fire accordingly.

    BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, A Tor-M2 air defense systems based on the chassis of the DT-30 all-terrain tracked vehicle and a Pantsir-SA air defense systems based on the chassis of the DT-30 all-terrain tracked vehicle during the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klementiev
    Best of the Best: Military Hardware Showcased at Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Unlike traditional tactics for adjusting artillery fire, which include the use of scouts operating close to the frontlines, 'Penicillin' works at safe distances away from the enemy, and can operate in automatic mode, without a human operator. This allows for precise artillery reconnaissance without risking the lives of army personnel.

    The mobile system, mounted aboard a Kamaz-6350 chassis, operates in a combat radius up to 25 km wide. It consists of the 1B75 electro-optical module, which works in the infrared and visible spectrum using imagining cameras placed on a telescopic boom, and several ground-installed 1B76 sound and seismic receivers; the system receives and processes thermal, acoustic and seismic signals from enemy fire, calculating their location and transmitting the data to friendly artillery in less than five seconds. The system works at any time day or night.

    'Penicillin' can coordinate the fire of a single friendly artillery battery, or that of an entire division. The system also sends its data to commanders using an automated system of control on the tactical and operational level, with a radio communications range of up to 40 km.

    The Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Jamming the Enemy: Why Russia Ramps Up Production of Electronic Warfare Systems
    Trials carried out at a range outside the city of Orenburg, 1,500 southeast of Moscow have already demonstrated the system's reliability and efficiency, and confirmed that the system's characteristics and capabilities match those declared by developers.

    Lieutenant-General Sergei Bakanev, the head of St. Petersburg's Mikhailovsky Military Artillery University, has offered high praise for the system, saying that its effectiveness is double or more that of existing systems. Even in conditions of massed enemy shelling, 'Penicillin' is capable of accurately mapping out 90% of enemy firing points, thus allowing for near-instantaneous retaliation.

    A BM-21 Grad multiple-rocket launcher. Large-scale artillery drills at Chebarkul firing range in Chelyabinsk region, Volga-Ural Military District.
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    A BM-21 Grad multiple-rocket launcher. Large-scale artillery drills at Chebarkul firing range in Chelyabinsk region, Volga-Ural Military District.

    According to independent military analyst Vladimir Tuchkov, one of the main advantages of the Penicillin is that it is a passive detection system. "That is, unlike radar-based counter-battery systems, Penicillin does not emit radio waves, which can be detected and suppressed by enemy artillery, missile or ground attack aircraft fire. Penicillin is not afraid of anti-radar missiles," he wrote.

    Tags:
    reconnaisance, artillery, Penicillin artillery reconnaissance system, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok